PORTVILLE -- If you were on North Main Street in the village of Portville this week, you may have noticed construction workers on the roof of the Portville Free Library.
It was the crowning achievement after three years of effort to fix up the library.
Over three years ago the library board applied for, and received funding from, the New York State Construction Grant Program, which supports facilities projects in public libraries across the state.
“The grant was for a new roof as well as replication and installation of the balustrades that adorned the roof of the library,” said Ronda S. Pollock, president of the Board of Trustees.
While the library was anxious to complete the project, between last winter’s weather and the ensuing pandemic, the installation of the balustrades was delayed until this week.
A balustrade, according to Webster’s Dictionary, is a low parapet or barrier that is constructed of a row of balusters, or vertical support, topped by a rail.
While a wooden balustrade was original to the building, the former residence of E.G. Dusenbury before he gifted it to the town, it had been replaced at some point with one made of synthetic material, according to Beth Marvin, library manager. The new balustrade is made of mahogany.
The project involved several local individuals and corporations. The new roof was installed in 2018 by Peterson Roofing and the entire exterior was painted last year by MJ Painting Contractor Corp. Keystone Tool & Die manufactured the braces necessary to attach it to the wall. Pieces of the current balustrade were custom-made by Ellicottville’s Fitzpatrick & Weller. Portville residents Dan Hale and Ron Pollock, along with a number of community volunteers, put the sections together and painted them prior to their installation by Peterson Roofing this week.