Portville community-wide weekend yard sale set for Friday
PORTVILLE — A community-wide garage sale will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the village and town of Portville.
“There are no permits or fees, just an opportunity to sell some extra items or perhaps to find a bargain or hidden treasure,” said Mayor Tony Evans. “It’s a fun thing that will bring folks into the village.”
To register, “contact the Portville Free Library at (716) 933-8441 or director@portvillelibrary.org to be added to the list of sales,” said Jessica Bentley, technical clerk at the library. “Copies of the list will be available on Thursday … at the Portville Library or on our website (at) portvillelibrary.org.
To dispose of any unwanted items left after the sale, village residents can sign up in advance and pay a $25 dumping fee to Casella Waste Management. Any items that are Casella-approved for disposal will be picked up at village curbs on Monday. For questions on items or disposal, call Casella at (716) 221-0797.