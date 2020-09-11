PORTVILLE — Six years ago, James Tkacik began a memorial at Portville Central School for the men and women who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack on America.
This year the tradition continues, headed by his sister, Reggie, who has taken over the placing of 2,753 flags in front of Portville Central that her brother began so the community would never forget the loss.
Reggie Tkacik, a senior at Portville, was only 10 or 11 she said, when her brother began the annual flag memorial.
“I believe my grade, or maybe we’re the second one, that wasn’t alive when it happened,” she said. According to the Washington Post, the Class of 2020 was the first.
Although she wasn’t alive and has only learned about 9/11 as an historical event, she feels strongly about not wanting people to forget the attack. She feels the project has come full circle now that she’s taken it over. Her friend, Olivia Marshall, headed the planting of the flags in the years between James and Reggie’s efforts.
Assisting Reggie were Brooke DeYoe, Kaleb Shaw, Kaitlyn Williams, Maura Burke, Alexi Steighner and Laura Wilhelm, all in the 2020 graduating class.
“With everything that’s going on now, it’s good to show respect for our country,” DeYoe said. “I just feel like it’s a good thing to never forget what happened on this day.”
“It’s interesting because it’s one of the last, bigger pieces of history that was explained to and talked to my generation as they’re own opinion, and we’re coming to a new point where people in my generation have their own opinion on how history is being made,” Shaw said.
Shaw believes children and young people of his generation that were alive on Sept. 11, 2001, were feeling a bigger and different understanding of 9/11 than young people today.
“We lost over 2,000 people to the planes crashing,” Shaw said. “If kids and people in my generation were around at that point, we could go to people, we could understand what they were doing day to day in the situation.”
It usually takes about an hour and a half to place 2,753 flags, one for every person who died during the attack. The flags are placed around the front entrance of the school but this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the placement is more difficult.
“Since (coronavirus), we have parameters we have to follow,” said Reggie Tkacik. “We have to wear masks.”
And adhering to social distancing protocols, only a few students are able to assist her in the endeavor, which took much longer than in years prior.
“It’s not only a good way to remember the event,” James said. “It’s something that certainly shouldn’t be forgotten … From my experience over the years, it’s great for the students but it’s a community event.”