PORTVILLE — Portville Central School announced Shayla Elizabeth Wilhelm is the valedictorian and Emily Elizabeth Griffith the salutatorian for the Class of 2020.
Wilhelm, the daughter of Adam and Ginny Wilhelm, has achieved an overall weighted average of 100.26. She will graduate with a regents diploma with advanced designation with honors and mastery in mathematics and science.
She has been active in multiple clubs and organizations. She is a member of the International Club; Physics Club; National Honor Society; and Spanish Club, both of which she was named president her senior year.
She is active in concert band and jazz band, and is the choir accompanist. She has been selected to the Buffalo State College honors band, as well as all-county and area all-state band.
Athletically, Wilhelm participated in volleyball, basketball, and golf and has been a state champion in volleyball on two occasions. She has been recognized as a scholar-athlete in each of her sports and was named an All-WNY Scholar Athlete for volleyball. This year she was selected to play in the Big 30 Senior Basketball Classic.
Wilhelm has received many honors during high school. They include the grand prizewinner at St. Bonaventure Twin Tiers Regional Science Fair and the Alfred State College Science and Engineering Fair her junior year, as well as the Ernston’s Make a Difference Award at the SBU Science Fair as a sophomore. Other academic awards include the University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award; Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Medal for outstanding achievement in math and science; Penn York American Chemical Society Award; and the Angelo Melaro Writing Contest, an author award as junior and winner as a senior).
As an International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) finalist, Shayla earned a full tuition scholarship to attend Florida Institute of Technology. She will pursue a bachelor of science degree in aerospace engineering and join the women’s rowing/crew team.
Griffith, the daughter of Mark and Betsy Griffith, has achieved an overall weighted average of 97.07. She will graduate with a regents diploma with advanced designation with honors and mastery in science.
She has been a member of the National Honor Society; Academic Club; Physics Club; Donate Life Club; and is the current treasurer of the Art Society.
She is active in chorus and was the treasurer as a sophomore and vice president as a junior. She was selected to all-county the past three years and was also a member of the area all-state choir.
Emily directs and oversees the high school morning announcements each day, as well as volunteers as a junior high orientation mentor. She has also volunteered at the PCS Art, Craft and Antique Show, Hour of Code and Tech Unleashed.
Emily’s academic honors include the University of Rochester Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology and the Alfred State College Distinguished Scholar Excellence in Education Scholarship. She also earned perfect attendance as a freshman and a junior.
In the fall, Emily plans to attend Alfred State College to pursue a bachelor of science degree in graphic and media design.