PORTVILLE — Feb. 18 was a day that students, staff, faculty and administration at Portville Central School were planning to celebrate — 100 days of in-school learning. But, like almost everything else this school year, COVID-19 interfered.
Random testing had shown two students tested positive for COVD-19, and instead of preparing for celebration, district officials and staff were preparing for remote learning to begin the next day.
But on Monday, each and every elementary student, from pre-K to sixth, were finally able to celebrate a feat that in September, administrators weren’t sure would even be possible.
Lynn Corder, dressed as a “100-year-old” along with many of the teachers, was kept busy visiting each classroom where cookies were handed out to students, teachers and aides.
“We’re very proud of the fact we’ve been here 100 days,” Corder said. “Recognize that one-half of the elementary students in this country haven’t been to school at all.”
Hallways were decked out with colored lists the students had been working on, like “I want 100 (fill in the blank)” and “I’ve been told (fill in the blank) 100 times!”
Dressed as superheroes, pre-K students were coloring “heroes of 100 days” and tracing numbers one to 10 to complete 100 hearts.
Kindergarten students were dressed like the little superheroes they are too. In math they bowled to 100; they did 100 exercises; stacked 100 cups higher than themselves; and made a snack that looked like “100.”
While first-graders and their teachers joined the other classes in dressing like 100-year-olds, they were playing games and activities around the number-of-the-day.
Second-graders were treated to 100 minutes of play outdoors on the newly expanded playground, followed by hot cocoa and children’s favorite, “The 101 Dalmations” movie.
Third-graders were heroic in their activity — they were busy creating 100 cards for Cattaraugus County nursing home residents.
Teagan Shaffer, 8, was busy coloring her card in Kara Artlip’s class. “I feel proud of myself,” she said when asked how creating her card made her feel that she thought “a lot of people in the world are dying and I can bring joy to them.”
Academic games framed around 100 days were in store for fourth and fifth graders to enjoy.
Sixth-graders were able to incorporate STEM projects in their celebration, with 100 math problems and a writing activity.
Those students fortunate to be in Christina Matz’s physical education class visited exercise centers placed around the gym, and upon completion, were awarded a 100 Days Stronger certificate.
While the annual 100-days is normally only celebrated in only pre-K through second grade, school administrators felt since it was a real accomplishment that not many schools in the country could claim, they would participate.
Wednesday the senior class will be dressing up as 100-year-old seniors, like their younger counterparts did Monday.
Analise Clume is one who may get in on the action.
“I’ll probably do it because I’m a senior and everything,” she said. “Why not?”
High School Principal Larry Welty agrees.
“We’re probably not as in-depth as the elementary,” he laughed. “But we are celebrating … we want to congratulate the time and effort they’ve put in. The kids have been great.”
Welty will show that appreciation throughout the day Wednesday with several raffles for gift cards, earbuds and other gifts coveted by teens — along with one of those giant cookies for each student.
“I just think it shows appreciation to make it to this part,” Welty said.
While the Center for Disease Control continues to issue new procedural guidelines, and teachers unions and school administrators around the country continue to argue everyone’s safe return to school, PCS has remained steady in their decision to make in-school learning in 2020-21 the norm.
First-grade teacher Michelle Edwards is happy with the decision to keep school open and was eager to get back Monday.
“Administration really did a good job,” she said. “The safest place I feel is here at Portville school.”