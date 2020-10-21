PORTVILLE — As Portville Central School District reverts to online learning for middle and high schoolers until next month, administrators are taking it in stride.
They’ve been through this already this month.
While sixth- through 12th-graders were sent home late Tuesday morning, sixth-graders were allowed back to school Wednesday after it was determined that no one potentially affected by coronavirus had been in the sixth-grade wing of the school.
The current plan is that seventh- through 12th-grade students will go back to school from online learning Nov. 2.
Those students who need access to their lockers and are not under quarantine can go to the main entrance, get their temperature taken and go to their lockers and back out. Those without internet access can go into the school in a special room to work.
One or two days of student meals are available for those students in remote learning. Parents or guardians can contact Paula Brooks via email at pbrooks@portvillecsd.org or by calling 933-6763 by 10 a.m. daily.
Lunches may be picked up between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. through Oct. 30.
One reason that so many grades are impacted is due to the lack of substitute teachers who can take the place of those teachers who are now quarantined.
A Facebook post by the school stated that several of those teachers overlap into multiple grade levels, which is why the entire 7-12 is affected.
“The difficulty we face, even without COVID, is substitutes to come in to do what we need them to do,” Larry Welty, the high school principal, told the board of education Tuesday evening. “The students have been positive. The teachers have been positive. They’ve all done their part and we’ll do our part to make sure everyone is safe. ... We’ve gotten a lot of positive comments.”
For more information and updated reports from school administrators, visit the school’s social media sites. Contact the main office by email at tbaker@portvillecsd.org or call 933-6005.
Lynn Corder, the elementary school principal, reported to the board that the new classrooms will be ready after Thanksgiving.
Each day, a class goes outside to get their picture taken and posted on social media sites.
“They’re spending the entire day within their pod,” Corder said of the elementary students. “They’re eating in the dens and that’s going well.”
He went on to give an update on the expanded playground, which has been under construction for several weeks. New playground equipment includes a climbing tree and a zipline. The wood-chip surface in the playground area is being replaced with 4 inches of chipped tire rubber. That surface will be 10 to 12 inches deep under the zipline.
Although the elementary students are in school, videos have been made for the bus drills, which will be accessible for children in classrooms. The first was released Oct. 12, the second this week and the third will be released April 12.
‘Physical education teachers Chrissy Matz and Charlie Backus made the videos as they have had the responsibility for bus drills over the years.
Corder also notified the board members that the federal government won’t provide waivers for mandated testing as it did in 2019-20, so the testing will proceed unless students are in remote learning.
The current test schedule is English language arts April 20-22 and math May 4-6.