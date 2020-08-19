PORTVILLE ─ Staying masked and socially distant, Portville Central School District's board of directors met Tuesday evening after three Zoom meetings for parents and guardians of students, who are heading back to class Sept. 9.
“I think it went pretty well,” said Superintendent Tom Simon of the sessions that included Simon, Lawrence Welty, the high school principal, and Lynn Corder, elementary principal, as well as department heads.
“We had one session with building and grounds, and transportation and cafeteria," Simon said. "At any given point we had about 100 participants in the sessions. … We did our best to answer all questions that weren’t redundant.”
About 160 questions were asked by parents overall, resulting in an update to the list of frequently asked questions that are posted at https://5il.co/ji09.
Of specific concern to some elementary school parents were if they would be allowed to accompany their young pre-K students who may be uncomfortable going in to the school for the first time. High school parents had questions mostly around scheduling, BOCES and driving personal cars.
Faculty and staff have been hard at work preparing for the school opening on Sept. 9.
“Larry and Lynn have done a tremendous job with everything,” Simon said. “Trying to open up spaces. Maintenance has had to work like crazy. Preparing to get ready to deliver meals to the classrooms. If you were here and see how much work they’ve done. … I would be remiss if I didn’t point that out,” he told the board members.
The preparations for reopening have been ongoing while “great progress” is being made on the construction project, which was begun during the 2019-20 school year. Simon explained the noisier site work on playground and tennis court work will be well underway by Sept. 9.
All activities are on hold at this time, the opening of school picnic and the popular Morning Program, where parents are invited. That also includes trips to Washington, D.C. for eighth-graders and sixth-grade Ecology Camp that were scheduled before COVID-19 caused both to be canceled.
The appointment of coaches and advisors for the 2020-21 school year was tabled by the board of education, until determination can be made regarding the scheduling of school sports.
Simon concluded with a message to parents that perhaps everyone can take to heart.
“I would encourage parents to follow local infection rates, because it can be very distracting to look at, there are parts of the country that are really having a hard time, so I think it’s important for our own mental health to keep in perspective what our local rates are like.”