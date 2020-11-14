LITTLE VALLEY — Julie Himelein, Judge Himelein, Judge Michael Nenno and the artist, Sharon Long, unveiled the portrait of Hon. Larry M. Himelein on Friday while at the ceremonial courtroom in Little Valley.
Starting in 1986, Judge Nenno arranged for judicial portraits to be completed for the ceremonial courtroom, and Ms. Long, a long time resident of Cuba, painted seven of them.
The Cattaraugus County Bar Association paid for the portraits, and Jessica Anderson, president of the bar association, appeared virtually for the unveiling. A ceremonial unveiling will be held at a later date.