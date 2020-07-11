PORTVILLE — In the hopes of raising $100,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Western New York Chapter, and awareness about the disease, Bradley Poole of Salamanca is giving Cattaraugus County the run-around this week.
Running For a Cure, a trek that totals 266 miles and hits every town in the county, Poole hit the streets in Ellicottville Sunday, leaving on his endeavor from the Wingate by Wyndham hotel, where the run will also finish this afternoon.
Friday, he hit the streets of Allegany and passed through Olean, Portville, Hinsdale, Ischua, Lyndon and Franklinville to end in Humphrey.
“I like the challenge,” Poole said Friday when asked if he had reconsidered changing the week of his run due to the 90 degree hit the area has experienced over the last few days.
“It’s been rough but fun,” he said, when he stopped to take a few minutes break on Steam Valley Road bridge. “Thanks to everybody for their support. A lot of people have been donating and cheering along the way.”
About a dozen people awaited Poole, and the runners who accompanied him, Friday morning at the Steam Valley Bridge, and many families were spotted in driveways and lawns along North Main Street.
Emily Nelson, a counselor at Allegany-Cattaraugus BOCES, was waiting for the runners — she was Zooming it for Debbie Golley’s class and thought it was great for the children attending summer school there.
“I think he’s pretty amazing, especially in the extreme heat,” Golley said. “To keep going and show everyone that anything’s possible.”
Rebecca Green of Portville was there with her daughter, Autumn Reed, who knows Poole and said he was a good guy who she likes.
“I’m here to cheer him on,” Green said. “My friend is going to be running with him. She has friends with cystic fibrosis.”
Poole wasn’t the only one running with cystic fibrosis.
Teegan Sibble, 12, of Bolivar who suffers with the disease, joined Poole in Olean this morning to run to Portville with him. Her father, Shane Sibble, said they were going to join him on Steam Valley Road, but young Teegan told him “let’s go for it,” and leave from Olean.
“I think this is good,” Teegan said. “I really want a cure for this.I love it when people do this kind of thing.”
When she’s older, Teegan hopes to hold fundraisers to help work for a cure for cystic fibrosis too. She’s thinking a bike run or wrestling tournament.
Teegan’s brother Trent, 15, ran with her while another brother, Trae, who also suffers with the disease, wanted to help out too, but was at his job at St. Bonaventure University. While he works at Pizza King too, Trae will be giving up both for college at SUNY Brockport in a few weeks.
Poole began training months ago with running coach Mark Wilson of Cassadaga, and his trek takes him between 38 and 42 miles each day, and with a start time of 5 a.m., he finishes his run between noon and 1 p.m.
Beginning Sunday, Poole has already run through Ellicottville, Franklinville, Machias, Farmersville; Freedom; Yorkshire, Ashford, East Otto, Otto, New Albion, Cattaraugus, Persia, Gowanda, Perrysburg, Dayton, Leon, Conewango, Randolph, South Valley, Cold Spring, Napoli, Little Valley, Salamanca, Red House, Carrollton and Allegany.
Poole completes Running For A Cure today, starting in Humphrey and passing through Great Valley to end in Ellicottville.
A celebration event with food and live entertainment provided by the Salamanca band Synner will be held at the Ellicottville Distillery tonight at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and children under 5 are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door and proceeds will be donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
CYSTIC FIBROSIS is a disease that causes thick mucus to build up on the lungs and typically kills by the age of 40 — Poole suffers from the disease and he knows what it takes for survivors to stay alive – his various treatments consume several hours of his life each day.
He has had breathing treatments before and after the run each day, as well as again at night. He wears a high-frequency chest wall oscillation vest two hours each day that shakes the chest and loosens and thins dangerous mucous buildup. He ingests 50-plus pills every day.
“Even doing those things won’t guarantee me a free ticket to 40,” Poole said, who calls himself a “CF Warrior … We have to battle every single day to stay alive.”
Anyone who would like to support Poole in his effort may donate by finding his event, “266 Miles for Cystic Fibrosis: Running for a Cure,” online at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation website, passion.cff.org, or on Facebook at “266 Miles for Cystic Fibrosis: Running for a Cure” (@266forCF). For more information on Cystic Fibrosis, visit cff.org.