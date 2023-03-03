OLEAN — A city man was arrested Friday following a drug search conducted by Olean police and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force.
Jerome “Punkin” Giles, 50, of 126 N. 4th St., was charged at 11 a.m. with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class B felonies.
Police reported that investigators allegedly located and seized cocaine, meth, drug packaging and cash from the residence.
Giles was held pending arraignment.
The Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force is comprised of investigators from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and Salamanca Police Department.
- Thursday, 8:15 p.m., Chauncy J. Robinson, 37, of Fairport, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, for allegedly possessing 41 grams of cocaine. Robinson was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Route 16 and taken into custody for an outstanding bench warrant on a previous charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Approximately $4,800 cash was also seized during the arrest. Robinson was reported held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Tammy Jo Macauley, 59, of Buffalo, and Cassie Hegedus, 39, of Derby, were both charged at 11:30 a.m. Thursday with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony; and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a class A misdemeanor. Macauley and Hegedus were processed at the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and issued appearance tickets.
- DELEVAN — Kenneth D. Pleace, 45, of Bliss, was charged at 6:27 a.m. Friday with third-degree illegal entry with intent of burglary, a class D felony. Pleace’s status was not reported.