OLEAN — A city man was arrested Friday following a drug search conducted by Olean police and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force.

Jerome “Punkin” Giles, 50, of 126 N. 4th St., was charged at 11 a.m. with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class B felonies.

