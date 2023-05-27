Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 1:28 p.m., Michael S. Cook, 50, of Salamanca, was charged with aggravated family offense, a class E felony; and criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned in City of Salamanca Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Thursday, 4:27 p.m., Jeffrey L. Holmberg, 31, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant. He was arraigned in City of Salamanca Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Thursday, 10:35 p.m., Kelsey A. Cooper, 31, of Olean, was arrested on a bench warrant. She was held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 3 a.m., Kaelyn A. Jimerson, 27 of Salamanca, was arrested on three bench warrants out of City of Salamanca Court. She was held pending arraignment.