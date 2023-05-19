Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 10 a.m., Stephen Collins, 35, of Olean, was charged with criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. Charges stem from an incident reported March 21. Collins was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 11:15 a.m., Jacob Young, 20, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class A misdemeanor. Charges stem from a domestic incident reported May 5. Young was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 11:55 p.m., Jared Jacobs, 31, of Steamburg, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems form an incident reported April 21. Jacobs was also arrested on a bench warrant issued out of City of Salamanca Court. He was held pending arraignment
- Thursday, 2:45 a.m., Jonathan Storey, 28, of Salamanca, was charged with trespass, a class B misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, all class A misdemeanors. Storey was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office
- HANOVER — Jacob A.E. McMahon, 23, of Randolph, was charged at 1:35 a.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; open container violation, speed in zone and uninspected motor vehicle infractions. McMahon was issued an appearance ticket.