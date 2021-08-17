SALAMANCA — Founded in 1984, Pointman has been a help to military veterans who suffer from the after-effects of their service.
Pointman Outpost meets every third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at Red House Memorial Chapel, 8077 East Loop Road.
Many veterans suffer in silence from their wounds both physical and mental, but Pointman offers a group fellowship where vets are free to express their heartfelt experiences without reservation or judgment.
With the ending of service in Afghanistan being reminiscent of the end of Vietnam, the local Pointman group encourages any veteran to join their fellowship program.
Pointman also sees value of meetings being open to all law enforcement personnel, first responders, EMTs and those who serve the country in the current environment.
Reach out locally by calling Bruce at (716) 801-0889, Dana at (716) 949-0647 or Pastor Win at (716) 265-1963. The national hotline is 1-800-877-8387.