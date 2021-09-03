Plans shaping up for Salamanca’s Falling Leaves Fest

SALAMANCA — Plans for the 43rd annual Salamanca Seneca Falling Leaves Festival are shaping up with one month to go.
Once again hosted by the city and the Seneca Nation of Indians, and organized by a group of community volunteers, this year’s festival will run Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 3 in Jefferson Street Park and the downtown area.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival was canceled in 2020 for safety concerns. Organizers of the annual tradition have been meeting throughout the summer, deciding in early July to go ahead with the festival for 2021.
The organizers have discussed what they have planned for the three-day weekend, which is expected to have many things to see and do, both favorites from past years and new to attendees this year.
Two exciting bands are scheduled for the two nights of the festival. On Friday night, regional favorites The Porcelain Bus Drivers will perform under the tent at Jefferson Street Park, 5 to 9 p.m., said Kathi Sarver, one of the organizers.
In addition, the carnival rides will be up and running from 4-8 p.m., she said. This is the first time the rides are available on Friday night. The rides will also be available Saturday and Sunday.
Sarver said more vendors are signing up every day so they won’t know how many to expect right up until the festival.
“We do know we have all our food vendors back,” she added.
On Saturday night, former Salamanca-based band The Hootz will perform coming directly from their home base in Nashville, Tenn., playing in the park 5 to 8:30 p.m.
“We want to let people know that it’s coming and that we got the bands that are going to be there,” Sarver said. “That’s going to be our big attraction, those two bands.”
Other live entertainment in the park includes a DJ, who will play music on and off throughout Saturday and Sunday, as well as the band Happy Days, which will play Saturday afternoon, Sarver said.
Also on Saturday, the usual free activities for kids will be available including the petting zoo, a bounce house and face painting, Sarver said. And for adults, the beer tent is also returning.
Sunday’s Grande Parade is shaping up nicely as well, parade organizer Donna Raahauge said, with seven musical units signed up to play. She said several old favorites are back, including the Marilla Fireman’s Band, the Northcoast Brass, 23 Skidoo and the Hitmen.
New additions to the parade are the Hamburg Kingsmen Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, Steel City Alumni Drum Corps from Pittsburgh, Pa., and the Nano Barries from Buffalo, Raahauge said. There is still room for more and organizers are in contact with some other music groups.
“Everyone, business or individuals, are welcome to join the parade,” she said. “We are especially looking for some classic cars or car clubs.”
Following the parade Sunday, local caricature artist Eric Jones will be back in the park doing pumpkin carving, Sarver said.
For more information, contact Sarver in the city comptroller’s office at 945-3890.