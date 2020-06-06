ISCHUA ─ The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reports the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport is closed after a small plane crashed Friday evening.
A fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft was reported down on the county emergency scanner at approximately 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Ischua Volunteer Fire Department and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the scene, which was approximately 100 yards from the airport runway.
“It was a single pilot,” said Tracy Scanlon, airport maintainer. “He didn’t land (on the runway). He was inside the airport property.”
The pilot, who Scanlon said had flown in from the Arcade/Buffalo area, was unhurt, having been evaluated by emergency medical personnel and released at the scene.
“The aircraft was severely damaged, obviously,” Scanlon said. The crash didn’t cause a fire, and Scanlon said that Bruce Crandell, airport manager, told her it was the smallest crash site he had ever seen.
Federal Aviation Administration investigators were expected at the site Monday to continue the investigation conducted by the New York State Police.
Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor New York State Police were available for comment.