Residents in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties can drop off unused prescription and non-prescription drugs Saturday during the semiannual Pill Take Back Day.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, is taking part. The public can drop off prescription and non-prescription medication for proper disposal. Sharps will not be accepted at this time.
The following locations will be staffed by Sheriff’s Office personnel from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- The Salamanca City Fire Station at 225 Wildwood St., Salamanca
- The Delevan Plaza at 40 N. Main St., Delevan
Anyone who previously used the disposal location at the Cattaraugus County Office Building in Olean is encouraged to drop their medication off at the Olean Police Department, 101 E. State St.
MEANWHILE, Allegany County’s Pill Drop will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bolivar and Cuba fire departments.
Allegany County’s Pill Drop effort is a partnership between the Allegany Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Inc.(ACASA), the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and Partners for Prevention in Allegany County.
For more information visit https://ppaccentral.org/pill-drops/ or call (585) 593–1920.