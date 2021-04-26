PORTVILLE — If you’re looking for an outdoor activity for the family and want to do good at the same time, help celebrate Earth Day with Pfeiffer Nature Center, where “Every Day is Earth Day.”
The annual spring trail clean-up event at the Lillibridge Property, 1974 Lillibridge Road in Portville, will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“This community event is the perfect way to enjoy the woods while helping to keep our trails well maintained and accessible,” said Beverly Jones, naturalist at the center. “This activity is free and open to the public and is best designed for ages 10 and up,” but children must be accompanied by an adult.
Jones will have trail clearing tools available and if anyone has their own, they’re invited to bring them along. Pizza and water will be provided by the nature center.
Group size will be limited and those who wish to volunteer their help need to pre-register by emailing Jones at naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or calling (716) 933-0187 by Wednesday. If leaving a message, Jones asks that it includes the number attending and a phone number where the registration can be confirmed.
Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, masks covering the nose and mouth will be required and social distancing will be maintained throughout the event.
“In the event of poor weather, this program will be canceled,” Jones said. “If the weather appears questionable, look for a cancellation notice,” at pfeiffernaturecenter.org.
Earth Day was founded in 1970 to help support and promote awareness and protection of the environment. Engaging in Earth Day activities across the world have been an annual tradition ever since.
This year’s theme is Restore Our Earth. While it is being celebrated by world leaders from April 20-22, the official day each year is April 22. The movement hopes to “prevent the coming disasters of climate change and environmental destruction,” according to earthday.org/earth-day-2021/.