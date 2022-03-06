OLEAN — Nominating petitions for election to the Olean Public Library Board of Trustees are available at the library’s information desk.
There are three positions open on the board, due to the expiration of the terms of office of Lanna Waterman and Linda Edstrom and the resignation of Michael Kasperski. Two positions are 5-year terms and one is a 2-year term.
Interested candidates must be qualified voters of the Olean City School District and have resided in the district for a period of at least one year immediately preceding May 3, 2022, the scheduled date of the election. Nominating petitions must have a minimum 25 legal signatures of registered voters within the school district. Completed petitions must be returned to the Olean Public Library on or before Monday, April 4, 2022, at 5 p.m.
The board of trustees meets 12 times a year on the third Wednesday of each month.
Applications to receive an absentee ballot for the May 3, 2022 Olean Public Library Trustee Election are available at the information desk in the library. Requests for applications may be made in person, by phone or by mail. Qualified voters of the Olean City School District who are unable to come to the Olean Public Library to vote because of work related activities, a medical condition or vacation may receive an absentee ballot. For more information, call the library at 372-0200.