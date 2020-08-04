PORTVILLE — Meetings of the Portville Central School Board of Education are held the first and third Tuesday of the month, at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
Meeting dates include: July 13, 2020; Aug. 18, 2020; Sept. 1, 2020; Sept. 15, 2020; Oct. 6, 2020; Oct. 20, 2020; Nov. 3, 2020; Nov. 17, 2020; Dec. 1, 2020; Dec. 15, 2020; Jan. 5, 2021; Jan. 19, 2021; Feb. 2, 2021 is tentatively scheduled for a board retreat; Feb. 16, 2021; March 2, 2021; March 16, 2021; April 21, 2021 for BOCES budget vote; May 4, 2021 for public hearing; May 18, 2021 will be the annual meeting and budget vote; June 1, 2021; June 15, 2021.