OLEAN – Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce held the second annual Allegheny River Running Fest on the 20th anniversary of 911, Sept. 11, 2021.
The ARRF featured patriotic colors and symbols in its race tees, race bibs and logo design; and a contest for the most patriotic dress for the 10K and half marathon race divisions was also scheduled.
Winners of the contest for best patriotic were Jessica Weinman (half) and Althea Lorraine Odom (10K). ARRF asked these winners what local fire department would they like to choose to have GOACC donate $250 to their general fund in honor of 911. They both unanimously decided on the Allegany Volunteer Fire Department.
The Allegheny River Running Fest features two races, a 10K and half marathon, both of which start/finish at War Veterans Park in Olean. A good portion of both races run along the picturesque Allegheny River on the area’s Allegheny River Valley Trail. In fact, this race is one of few that actually run along the 325-long Allegheny River. Next year’s date is Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.