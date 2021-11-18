SALAMANCA — Organizers of the annual Silver Bells Christmas Parade are looking for participants.
The parade will step off from Atlantic Street and Church Street at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 to head down Main Street to Jefferson Street Park.
Organizer Donna Raahauge said participants may walk or travel in vehicles, but festive lights must be part of the unit.
“Neighbors could get together and put something together,” she said. “Lights make everything look better and more festive.”
Raahauge said there is also a good possibility two bands who played in the Falling Leaves Parade will return to play in the Christmas Parade.
“I’d really love to see more community participation,” she added. “Pickup trucks and cars decorated, a float or two, etc.”
Potential participants can call Raahauge at (716) 378-5468 or visit www.salamancachamber.org for an online application.