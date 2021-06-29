SALAMANCA — A pair of Sunday afternoon fires in the city with suspicious origins are under investigation by the Salamanca Police Department.
A dumpster fire was reported at about 2 p.m. at 53 Eagle St, acting fire chief Tom Sturdevant reported Sunday night.
Then at about 6 p.m., a large pile of railroad ties was reported on fire near Atlantic Street, Sturdevant said.
A recall of all off-duty firefighters was put out following the first truck’s arrival. The city department was assisted by Kill Buck, Seneca Nation and Great Valley fire departments and Seneca EMS.
The Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad also was called in to shut down the rail line, Sturdevant said. A boom truck was brought in to move the ties to be extinguished.
Both fires are suspicious in nature and an investigation is ongoing, Sturdevant said.
Monday afternoon, police received the description of a male in his late 40s, thinning hair and possibly homeless in the area of one of the fires.
If anyone sees suspicious activity around the railroad tracks or Pennsy Trail, contact the Salamanca police at 945-2330.