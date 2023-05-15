OLEAN — An orthopedics and sports medicine practice, a member of the Upper Allegheny Health System physician network, has moved to a new office location.
The practice of Dr. Aubrey Ashie, Dr. Steven Pancio, physician assistants Kent Costello and Sarah Heidler and Christopher Hobler, RSA-O, are seeing patients at their new location at the Holiday Park Health Center, 2666 W. State St.
The new location — and an update of the practice's medical record system — brings multiple specialties into one shared medical space as well as one medical record system. This will not only improve convenience but will enhance patient safety throughout the UAHS physician network.
The orthopedics and sports medicine team are accepting new patients. If any patients have any questions about the new location or would like to schedule an appointment, contact the practice at (716) 373-5070.
The orthopedics and sports medicine team, including Tracy Andrus, PA, will also continue to see patients at its Bradford office located inside Bradford Regional Medical Center, 116 Interstate Parkway, Suite 32. To schedule an appointment at the Bradford practice, call (814) 368-1020.