OLEAN — After the success of their annual Halloween pizza sale, Genesis House and United Way have decided to team up again.

This time the agencies are holding a Pizza Madness Sale, and orders are due on Wednesday. Ordering can be done by visiting https://www.genesishouseofolean.org/pizza-sale-order-form.

There is a new option this time — a donation of a pizza to the Genesis House residents just like the Gala.

Also, like the Gala, you can purchase at the Genesis House by calling 373-3354.

Pizzas will be available for pickup at Bethany Lutheran Church on March 15 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The organizations thank the community for supporting Genesis House and its mission to provide secure temporary housing and supportive services as homeless adults and families transition to more stable housing.

