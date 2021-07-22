OnoFest returns Saturday at Onoville Marina

ONOVILLE — Revel in the sun by the beautiful Allegany Reservoir at Onoville Marina Park on Saturday when the 13th annual Onofest returns.
The fun begins at 2 p.m. and continues throughout the day with live music, food and craft vendors, exhibits and activities.
Two 40 Ride takes the stage 2:30-4:30 p.m. The new Western New York country band entertains with a country mix of today’s hottest hits and yesterday’s favorites.
Back again are hometown favorites, The Hootz, who will perform their energetic hits 5-7 p.m. The group is a punk-country, party-rock band based in Nashville, Tenn.
The Porcelain Bus Drivers will top off the evening 7-9:30 p.m. The cover band from the Jamestown area has a horn section that plays all genres of music from rock to disco to rap and soul.
Deb Miller, economic development specialist for Cattaraugus County’s Economic Development, Planning and Tourism department, said The Hootz and Porcelain Bus Drivers are both local bands that have quite a following and always bring great energy and a crowd wherever they play.
Miller said they decided to downscale the event just a little this year because of COVID-19.
“Up until the middle of June, we weren’t even sure if we were going to be able to have OnoFest but, thankfully, restrictions were lifted,” she said. “We decided to keep it simple for this year with crafters, food and music.”
According to Miller, they usually have between five to 10 craft vendors with a variety of items including cookies, barn wood creations, dips, wind chimes, jewelry and more. She said they try to keep the food vendors at around five to seven.
So far, local food vendors include R&S Enterprises with curly fries and fresh lemonade; Murphy’s Concessions with Philly Steaks, Italian sausage and Bloomin’ Onions; and Camper’s Kettle Corn with various flavors of kettle corn and cotton candy.
Admission is $10 a car load. Due to limited seating, people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets, as well as umbrellas, because the event will be held rain or shine. Unfortunately, there will be no fireworks this year.
Onoville Marina is located at 704 West Perimeter Road, eight miles south of Interstate 86 exit 17. For more information about Onofest, visitonoville.com or enchantedmountains.com.
Vendors can find more details at cattco.org/news/vendors-sought-onofest-13253. Contact Miller at deborahmiller@cattco.org or call the marina at (716) 354-2615.