PORTVILLE — A few months after graduation, a young Portville woman left her home to serve her country — and didn’t return.
On Saturday, her community brought her back in spirit — in the form of the Pfc. Brenda Frederick Memorial Bench installed in Portville’s Pioneer Park.
Immediate family members gathered in the park for the dedication ceremony for the memorial for Frederick, who was just 19 when she enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, just a few months after she graduated in 1978.
Shortly after arriving at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., Frederick was killed Jan. 27, 1998, in a night training exercise for war when her military vehicle overturned and caught fire, killing Frederick and a fellow private. She remains the only woman who graduated from Portville Central School to give her life in service.
Forward to 2020 and Frederick was still on the mind of retired Portville graduate, health teacher and coach, as well as Vietnam War veteran, Dick Anderson, who has kept up with some of his students over the years.
It was Anderson, who was unable to attend the ceremony Saturday due to illness, who decided to do something about memorializing the teenager who was looking forward to serving her country.
“He brought this whole thing to everyone’s attention,” Mayor Tony Evans said. “He himself initiated this project and donated $1,000 for its completion.”
Anderson appeared at a board meeting earlier this year to ask permission to place the bench in Pioneer Park. A post was placed on the Friends of Portville Facebook page reaching out to family members.
The response was immediate.
“She was one of those kids who touched everybody,” said Johanna Bliven, Frederick’s mother. “It’s such a great honor,” speaking of the memorial to her daughter.
The family had memorialized Frederick in the most committed way — by naming three of the next generation after her, Brendan Shelley, Brenda Bartholomew and Brenda Hendryx.
Not only was permission granted to Anderson immediately to have the bench put in place, the Department of Public Works installed the bricked walkway leading from a paved pathway to the marble bench. The Portville American Legion provided the rest of the funds necessary to complete the project.
Evans welcomed Frederick’s family members in attendance and several Legion members were there to also pay their respects to Frederick’s family members.
Pat Dunn, Legion commander, followed the welcome and an opening prayer by Legion Chaplain Ron Mohr, concluding with a paraphrase from Abraham Lincoln.
“Pfc. Frederick ‘gave the last full measure of devotion’ to her country,” Dunn said.
The park was cold and quiet, and the snow was falling, as the Portville Legion’s honor guard performed a 21-gun salute to Frederick, followed by “Taps,” played by Bob Fairbanks.
Mohr concluded with a prayer, echoing Anderson’s sentiments, “Never let us forget who she was and what she stood for,” — Saturday her community made sure no one ever would.