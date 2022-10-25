COLORS logo

Creating Outlasting Love for our Rainbow Society

OLEAN — Creating Outlasting Love for Our Rainbow Society (COLORS) and Veronyca’s Showgirls was organized 10 years ago, but they’re not celebrating themselves.

“It’s the 10-year anniversary of both COLORS and Veronyca’s Showgirls, and we’re doing the ‘One True You Gala’ instead of celebrating ourselves, we’re celebrating people,” said Stacie Cleveland, publicity and promotion officer. “We want to celebrate their individuality and be themselves. We’re calling it ‘One True You’ because of the younger kids that aren’t comfortable, and adults too. It’s a comfortable space.”

