OLEAN — Creating Outlasting Love for Our Rainbow Society (COLORS) and Veronyca’s Showgirls was organized 10 years ago, but they’re not celebrating themselves.
“It’s the 10-year anniversary of both COLORS and Veronyca’s Showgirls, and we’re doing the ‘One True You Gala’ instead of celebrating ourselves, we’re celebrating people,” said Stacie Cleveland, publicity and promotion officer. “We want to celebrate their individuality and be themselves. We’re calling it ‘One True You’ because of the younger kids that aren’t comfortable, and adults too. It’s a comfortable space.”
The gala will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the St. Stephen’s Club, 1117 N. Union St. The cost is $12 per person for ages 14 and up, $5 for ages four to 14 and children under three are free. Dress is semi-formal but any attire is acceptable.
“The point is to be your one true self so if you’re comfortable in cargo shorts and flip flops then we want you to come in that. To be your one true self,” Cleveland said.
While Veronika’s Showgirls won’t be hosting a show due to limited space, impromptu shows are expected to pop up throughout the event.
Elegant finger food and soft drinks will be provided, as will be a rainbow punch bar, to the music of Randy Green’s Audio Trax West of Portville. An awards ceremony will be part of the gala, honoring former members and supporters, as well as a table to honor those members who have passed away.