(Editor’s note: Due to an editing error, the headline on this story listed an incorrect date.)
OLEAN — The Olean Sports and Social Club and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce are once again teaming up to present the next segment of a food crawl — the “chicken” Wing Crawl event.
It is a fundraiser to raise funds for service dogs through the WNY Heroes/Pawsitive for Heroes.
Wing-lovers unite to explore the best of the Olean area’s chicken wing establishments on Nov. 13. The fee to partake in the testing the wings in their finger-licking secret sauces is $35 if purchased by Nov. 5.
Join area wing enthusiasts as they crawl the restaurants of the area searching for the answer to the eternal question of who has the best wings at nine participating locations. Votes will be tallied at the end of the crawl with the best wing named. Also, one of the lucky participants will take away $500 in Shop Olean gift certificates.
“We have chosen to ‘fun’raise’ again for the Western New York Heroes program called Pawsitive for Heroes,” said Aaron Tierson, member of the crawl committee.
The program will pay for service dog training as a result of the funds raised from the event. The dogs and their owners go through various courses together, properly preparing the dogs to serve those who’ve served.
“Tyler (Booth) and Aaron approached the Chamber back in March to help organize the taco event,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO. “Although we were short of our goal of 200 participants for the Taco Crawl (144), the feedback was to continue this in the area with other food items.”
OSSG is the Southern Tier’s organizer of recreational sports, social fun and charity events — kickball, beach volleyball and a scavenger hunt.
The list of tentative locations includes Third Base, Randy’s Up the River, House’s Parkwood, Mickey’s Restaurant, Mangia, Napoli Pizza, Tasta Pizza, Talty’s Irish Pub, Union Whisk(e)y and Village Green. Restaurants will be paying a vendor fee to cover costs.
Call (716) 372-4433 or stop in the Chamber on North Union Street to make reservations. Wing packets will be available for pickup Nov. 8. You can also go online at shop.oleanny.com to purchase your ticket.