The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Angelina Mesiarik. Angelina is the daughter of Christine Hetrick and Steven Mesiarik and is a graduate of Olean High School.
Angelina has worked hard to assist the youth in her community. She helped with the STAR Program for one year, volunteered at a Christmas dance recital and became CPR certified.
She was a member of the Liberty Partnership Program for five years, where she worked to support at-risk middle and high school students in their academic, social and emotional development. This program is a collaboration of 46 higher education institutions across New York State.
Angelina worked at the YMCA in the After School Program, helping elementary-aged youth. She read to the students, created craft activities and organized snack time. Additionally, she has worked at the Olean Intermediate Middle School helping students that attended summer school with their homework and assisted the teachers with lesson planning and other necessary tasks.
Angelina participated in school activities, held a job as a cashier and maintained good grades throughout her high school years.
She was a member of the chorus for three years and participated in the Yearbook Club working outside of school parameters to put the school’s yearbook together. Angelina played varsity softball for two years, earning the Defensive Player of the Year Award, and has received the Harold Dutton Award for her outstanding moral character.
In her free time she enjoys working with children, reading, writing and playing softball.
Angelina will be attending Niagara University where she will be majoring in child psychology to pursue a career as a clinical social worker or child therapist. She was described by her guidance counselor as a person who is mature beyond her years, with a calm demeanor.
Nominations for the 2024 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school next year, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, please visit our website at www.cattco.org or contact Christina O’Brien, Youth Bureau program coordinator, at (716) 938-2617.