The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient Madisyn Cleveland.
She is the daughter of Jennifer Riley and a graduate of Olean Central School.
Cleveland has volunteered many hours of service to her community. She has been a member of the Girl Scouts for six years and has participated in Reality Check for five years. Through Reality Check, Cleveland has received the Western Regional Youth Ambassador of the Year Award. She has volunteered with Veggie Wheels for six years and worked at a food pantry throughout her summers. Cleveland has been a member of the West Court Tenant’s Association and volunteered with Homeless Huskies, supporting the Genesis House and the Warming House.
Cleveland has participated in school activities and maintained academic excellence. She has been a member of Theatre Club and has played the violin in the orchestra. Cleveland has played volleyball for one year and has been on the Honor Roll and High Honor Roll throughout her high school years. She has also been a recipient of the Award of Excellence in Environmental Science and the Harold Dutton Award for her outstanding character. In her free time, Cleveland enjoys volunteering with youth and animals and playing music.
Her plans for the fall are to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford (Pa.) to pursue a career in the public services health field. Cleveland is described by her guidance counselor as a hardworking, caring person who balances community service, school activities, academics and a part-time job.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are now closed, but nominations for the 2024 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school next year, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, visit cattco.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator, at (716) 938-2617.