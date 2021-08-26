BUFFALO — An Olean woman was sentenced to home confinement and four years of probation for her role in a federal probe of fentanyl sales in Salamanca.
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced Thursday that Mary Kettle, 38, who was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distributing butyryl fentanyl, was sentenced to serve four years’ probation by U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr.
According to court records, Kettle pleaded guilty to one count of the indictment, with the remaining counts dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, who handled the case, stated that between July 2018 and December 30, 2018, the defendant conspired with Erin Cameron and others to sell butyryl fentanyl. Erin Cameron was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.
According to the criminal complaint against Kettle, on Oct. 22, 2018, two federal agencies — the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Drug Enforcement Administration — working with the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force set up a controlled purchase of butyryl fentanyl with Erin Cameron through a confidential informant for $600. Kettle made the delivery at Rite-Aid in Salamanca. A second controlled purchase of heroin and crack cocaine for $100 was made on Feb. 6, 2019, and once again Kettle made the delivery, this time at an apartment in Salamanca.
Kettle was indicted Aug. 13, 2019.
In addition to probation, she was also sentenced to perform 100 hours of community service while on probation and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.
The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, under the direction of Jason Thompson, Associate Director of the Office of Justice Services; the Southern Regional Drug Task Force, under the direction of Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb; and the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division.