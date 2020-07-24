GREAT VALLEY — An Olean woman faces charges of grand larceny, driving while intoxicated and fleeing police after officers used spike strips to stop the allegedly stolen vehicle she was driving early Thursday.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reported Friday that Ashley McElory, 23, of 210 Worden Ave., was spotted just after 1 a.m. going south on Route 219 in Great Valley in a reportedly stolen vehicle. A deputy tried to make a traffic stop.
Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb said McElory fled south on 219 and turned onto Hungry Hollow Road, then back onto 219 South before turning onto Bill Buck Road.
The sheriff reports McElory was eventually stopped on Route 417 after spike strips were deployed with the assistance of Salamanca Police.
McElory was charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies; DWI; reckless driving and unlawful fleeing a police officer; driving without a license; and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.
McElory was issued appearance tickets and is due back in Great Valley Town Court at a later date.