OLEAN — On Tuesday, the Olean Theatre Workshop will participate in Cattaraugus Gives, by raising awareness of its mission and seeking donations in support of its work.
Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide.
Every year, on Giving Tuesday, millions of people across the globe (almost 60 countries) mobilize to show up, give back, and change their communities. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond that day and touches every person on the planet.
Olean Theatre Workshop has a long and interesting history, some of which will be addressed in the next months. OTW has mounted a conservative estimate of somewhere near 160 productions. This does not include the Olean High School musicals, in which we have an active part, nor the Kids’ Shows at the Washington Street Theatre.
Just a brief overview would include venues such as the beloved Castle Restaurant, where dinner shows were presented and the Forum Theatre, known to some as the Olean Theatre, lent its stage to a few productions.
They have used Oak Hill Park, our neighbor, as a venue for Shakespeare in the Park, and more about that in future newsletters. They have done musicals, comedies, dramas, and various other types of presentations.
They have been actively supported by thespians and also members of the community and ask for support to continue their work by giving on Tuesday.
Those who are interested in joining Olean Theatre Workshop’s Giving Tuesday initiative can visit https://www.cattaraugusgives.org/o.ganizations/olean-theatre-workshop.