OLEAN — The Olean Theatre Workshop will participate in Cattaraugus Gives Day on Tuesday by raising awareness of its mission and seeking donations in support of its work.
Cattaraugus Gives Day is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide.
Olean Theatre Workshop has a long and interesting history, some of which will be addressed in the next months. OTW has mounted a conservative estimate of somewhere near 170 productions. This does not include the Olean High School musicals, in which we have an active part, nor the Kids' Shows at the Washington Street Theatre.
Just a brief overview would include venues such as the beloved former Castle restaurant, where dinner shows were presented. The Forum Theatre, known to some as the Olean Theatre, lent its stage to a few productions. OTW have used Oak Hill Park, its neighbor, as a venue for Shakespeare in the Park. OTW has done musicals, comedies, dramas and various other types of presentations.
"We have been actively supported by thespians and members of the community who come to see us 'strut our stuff!'" OTW said in a news releases. "Help us continue our work by giving on Tuesday."
Those who are interested in joining Olean Theatre Workshop’s Cattaraugus Gives Day initiative can visit https://www.cattaraugusgives.org/organizations/olean-theatre-workshop.