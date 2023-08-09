OLEAN — The Olean Senior Center at 112 N. Barry St. in the John J. Ash Community Building is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Programs are for people age 60 years and older and are sponsored by the City of Olean Parks and Recreation Department and the Planning Committee on Problems of the Aging. For more information on programs call 376-5670.
Activities for the week of Aug. 14 are:
Monday
- 8:45 a.m. Tai Chi w/DJ, $10
- 9 a.m. coffee,
- 10 a.m. Tai Chi
- 10 a.m. Golden Golfers St Bonas
- 11:30 a.m. lunch
Tuesday
- 9 a.m. coffee
- 11:30 a.m. lunch
Wednesday
- 9 a.m. coffee
- 10 a.m. Tai Chi
- 11:30 a.m. lunch
- 12:30 p.m. line dancing, $3 per session
- 1:30 p.m. line dancing, $3 per session
Thursday
- 9 a.m. coffee
- 10 a.m. Tai Chi
- 11:30 a.m. lunch
Friday
- 9 a.m. coffee
- 10:15 a.m. video Tai Chi
- 11:30 a.m. lunch
If you need a hall for a party, call for information at 376-5670.