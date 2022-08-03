OLEAN — The Olean Rotary Club is still looking for more teams for its second annual golf tournament to benefit the Marjorie and Robert Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship, to be held Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Bartlett Country Club, 32 Euclid Ave., Olean.

On the day of the event, registration will open at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start set at 10 a.m. Tournament format is a four-person scramble with no handicaps. Mulligans, skins and raffle tickets can be bought during the tournament.

