OLEAN — The Olean Rotary Club is still looking for more teams for its second annual golf tournament to benefit the Marjorie and Robert Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship, to be held Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Bartlett Country Club, 32 Euclid Ave., Olean.
On the day of the event, registration will open at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start set at 10 a.m. Tournament format is a four-person scramble with no handicaps. Mulligans, skins and raffle tickets can be bought during the tournament.
Box lunch will be provided, along with dinner, awards, raffle prizes and a cash bar after golf from Bartlett. Fee is $125 per player ($500 per team) and includes green fee, cart, individual door prizes and dinner.
All golfers who purchase raffle tickets at the event may be able to win a Cutco Studio Plus Four Block Set; a golf package with foursome of golf at Bartlett Country Club, Wellsville Country Club, Holiday Valley Course, Pine Acres Country Club and Seneca Hickory Club; a Lottery Board; an Amish built garden box; cooler with drinks; and much more.
“Having local businesses support our organization and our service is part of what sets our community apart as a wonderful place to live and work,” said Paula Bernstein, Rotary president and co-chair of the event. “Please support us so we can continue to give back to our community, and help deserving students.”
Bernstein also noted several tee sponsorships and other donations from many generous community businesses, including Community Bank, Olean Area Federal Credit Union, Olean General Hospital Foundation, Law Offices of Carl R. Vahl, the Iroquois Group and Cutco Foundation as Hole Sign Sponsors; and Duggan and Duggan General Contractors, Nick Shembeda’s Plumbing & HVAC, Hedley Brook Agency, Pleasant Valley Greenhouse, Hamlin Bank, Orthodontists Associations of WNY, Pizzaland of Portville, Crandall’s Memorials and John J. Irving, CFP as Tee Sign Sponsors.
For more information about the tournament or how to become a sponsor, visit www.facebook.com/OleanRotaryClub.
The Marjorie and Robert Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship is a $500 scholarship, in memory of Robert and Marjorie Schaumleffel, for any graduating senior of Olean, Portville, Archbishop Walsh or Allegany-Limestone who is an active member of the Rotary Interact Club. Applicants must include an essay about the meaning of "Service Above Self."
Rotary and its members have been a part of the fabric of the Olean-area community since 1928. Rotary’s current members patronize virtually all Olean-area businesses and have donated literally hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years to many Olean-area causes and organizations. For example, they have given mini-grants to area teachers in Olean, Hinsdale and Allegany; given dictionaries to more than 300 area third graders; and served more than 300 dinners to veterans and the community. Last year, a Rotary matching grant was used to replace the steps at the Olean Theater Workshop on Washington Street, and this year they are helping to Olean Food Pantry and SCPA to improve their facilities.