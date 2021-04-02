OLEAN — From May to December, the Olean Pet Food Pantry, located within the Olean Food Pantry, distributed more than 12,000 pounds of pet food for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.
Volunteers give out treats for animals, toys, poop bags for dog owners and hundreds of flea collars for dogs and cats throughout the summer and early-fall months.
During the winter months the pet pantry is open on the second Friday of the month during the same hours that the Olean Food Pantry is open.
To help, send a donation to Pet Food Pantry, c/o St. Stephen’s Church, P.O. Box 446, Olean, N.Y., 14760.