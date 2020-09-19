OLEAN - Many residents across Western New York have been trying to stay active while remaining somewhat isolated during the coronavirus pandemic, but none more than 10-year-old Von Dynda of Olean.
Von and his mom, Jera Dynda, completed a virtual race across New York this summer, biking 1,500 miles, 434 of which was part of the virtual event NYSVR434.
The New York State Virtual Race is 434 miles, the distance between Niagara Square to Times Square. Participants could bike, walk, run or swim the 434 miles and record their miles each day on a phone app or online at the event’s website.
The event, which began May 15 and ended Sept. 15, benefited FeedMore WNY, a nonprofit organization born of the recent merger of hunger-fighting organizations, WNY Food Bank and Meals on Wheels.
“I saw it on both social media and the local news and we went from there,” said Jera Dynda. “It was the beginning of April, beginning of May, we were looking for ways to not go stir crazy.”
Lisa Woodring, chief development officer at FeedMore WNY, said the event website “literally showed them the miles they went from Niagara Square, through Rochester, to Times Square.”
Jera Dynda said, “We just saw the numbers increase. We found not only the participants were donating, but local businesses … we blew our original goal out of the water by like four times.”
Von was into the event from the beginning, an athlete who plays baseball, soccer, basketball and ice skating.
“I was pretty confident,” he said. “I knew I could conquer it.”
So did his mom.
“There were days he didn’t want to do it but did it anyway,” she said of her son. “I’m very proud of what we were able to accomplish but I’m even more proud of Von.
“We used both miles biked outside on trails and on our Peloton at home,” she continued. “We took our bikes outside and look for trails … this is just going to be a great memory.”
Seven-year-old Violet, Von’s sister, is eager to join in “when her legs catch up,” Jera Dynda said.
The event raised $76,000 for FeedMore WNY.
“FeedMore WNY is incredibly grateful to all the organizers and participants who made the New York State Virtual Race 434 possible,” said Catherine Shick, communications director for FeedMore WNY. “The proceeds from this event will help us continue to meet the increased need in the community by providing nutritious food and support to hungry children, families and older adults throughout Western New York.”
If you’d like to help fight hunger in Western New York, you can Walk Off Hunger from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, which will also benefit FeedMore WNY.
For more information and to register, visit feedmorewny.org/walk-off-hunger.