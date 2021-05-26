BUFFALO — An Olean man faces multiple felony charges related to an incident reported in March in the Town of Collins, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.
Gabriel C. Melkioty, 20, was arraigned Wednesday morning in State Supreme Court and charged with second-degree attempted murder, a class B felony; first-degree attempted assault, a class C felony; second-degree strangulation and second-degree assault, class D felonies.
According to authorities, on March 31 Melkioty allegedly stabbed a female victim, with the intent to cause her death, multiple times with a pocket knife at a location in the Town of Collins. He is also accused of beating the victim and strangling her to the point of unconsciousness during the assault.
After the Melkioty allegedly left the home, the victim woke up and was able to call 911. She was taken to ECMC, where she received stitches for multiple stab wounds. The victim also reportedly suffered severe bruising and swelling to her face.
If convicted on all charges, Melkioty faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.
Melkioty was ordered to be held on $250,000 bail. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.