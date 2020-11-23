OLEAN – How cool would it be to be standing on the sidewalk in Olean, and see an Orange County Chopper, designed to look like SpaceX, drive by?
Earlier this month, we told you about Edward Lathrop’s race for an Orange County Chopper (OCC) valued at $100,000. At the time, he was in fifth place in the Eastern Seacoast Group of about 170 people.
With the top 15 advancing to the next round, he had a pretty good shot at it – he hit the gas to finish in second place.
“I made it to the last round of group voting,” Lathrop said. “This round, in my group, there’s only five left in the running. “I’m in third, down to fourth place, and need all the votes I can get … now it’s down to crunch time.”
That’s because this time, only the person who finishes first moves on.
If you’d like to vote, there is no need to register, and a free vote can be made every day, until 11 p.m. Thursday, at dreamchopper.com/2020/edward-lathrop. Click “Free Daily Vote” in the black box.
Lathrop is a machinist at Napoleon Engineering in Olean, entered the contest after seeing a notice on his newly established Facebook account newsfeed in September.
The winner will win the OCC bike he/she designed and have the opportunity to be on an episode of the long running TV show with Paul Teutul Sr., owner of OCC, and have a feature in Cycle Source Magazine.
Orange City Chopper is a small custom motorcycle shop in Newburgh, which is in Orange County about an hour north of New York City. It was made popular in a long-running TV show featuring Teutul and his two sons, Paul Jr. and Mikey which ran from 2002-2008. It continues today after being renewed in 2013.