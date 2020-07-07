OLEAN — A domestic incident reportedly involving a loaded handgun ended without injury and with the arrest of an Olean man Monday afternoon.
Orishio D. KingsBerry, 27, of 218 N. 15th St., was charged at 4:47 p.m. with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; and second- degree menacing and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors.
According to a statement posted Tuesday on the Olean Police Department Facebook page, the domestic incident began at approximately 4:40 p.m. Monday between KingsBerry and a woman at a residence on North 15th Street. Two children were also in the home during the incident, police said.
The dispute continued over the course of a car ride, during which KingsBerry allegedly loaded a stolen handgun and allegedly threatened to shoot the woman, forcing her to drive him to the Country Fair at North 12th and Buffalo streets to purchase alcohol.
Once at the gas station, the woman reportedly entered alone and asked the clerk to call the police, stating that KingsBerry was in the car with her children and had a loaded handgun. She also alleged that he had been drinking and using cocaine and had mentioned having wanted to have a shootout with police.
Upon arrival, police were able to take KingsBerry into custody without the situation escalating.
In the OPD Facebook post, police indicated that there had been some criticism on social media concerning how the officers had handled the situation, notably that they had drawn their weapons with children in the car.
The post argued that the response was appropriate, going on to state, “We feel it is important during these times of increased criticism of the police that we keep the public informed. The officers at this scene were forced to display their weapons ‘justifiably’ to protect the victims, the public at large as well as themselves.
“The situation thankfully ended peacefully and an arrest was made on behalf of the victim in this case.”