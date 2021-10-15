OLEAN — Olean Public Library received the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties' donation of the book "We Are The Gardeners" by Joanna Gaines and Kids.
"We Are The Gardeners" is the LWV's 2021 book selection, which will be donated to every library in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
League chapter president Margie McIntosh explained that League members want to reach a young audience and "spark understanding and interest as these young readers grow and become eligible-to-vote citizens in determining the policies that affect their lives."
As an organization, the League of Women Voters states that it is committed to environmental objectives of clean water, air and food sustainability to create the best and healthiest environment possible. Voting, the cornerstone of the LWV's work, is interlinked with all public policies, McIntosh said.
"'We Are The Gardeners' is certainly about gardening and the process, but it is not a 'how to garden' book," she said. "It is a story about reacting to adversity, learning how to avoid problems and developing resiliency as an individual/family/community. These are lessons appropriate for us all."
Michelle La Voie, director of the Olean Public Library, thanked the League and stated that "we appreciate the high value that the LWV places on libraries. It supports libraries as places where all citizens should go to learn and begin a life-long love of reading and the pursuit of knowledge."