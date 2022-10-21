OLEAN — The Olean High School volleyball teams turned from their normal red and gold uniforms to pink this October. During the Olean game on Oct. 3 against Cuba-Rushford, the teams hosted a fundraiser for the Pink Pumpkin Project.
Michelle Acierno, OHS volleyball coach, stated, “The team gathered raffle items from many local companies/organizations. We appreciate their time and donations to this cause that has touched the lives of so many.”
Companies that donated include Crystal Queen, Pleasant Valley Greenhouse, Bren’s Crafts, Cutco, Old Farm Charm, Pure Salon and Spa and WalMart.
Acierno added, “Many friends and colleagues, parents of the Olean City School District and the volleyball team stepped up to help with this event.”
Through the donations and the pink event, the OHS Volleyball team presented a check for $1,816 to the Pink Pumpkin Project through their fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
For more information on PPP or their fund, please call (716) 378-3727 or (716) 301-CRCF.