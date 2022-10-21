OHS pink uniforms

The OHS volleyball team dons their pink uniforms to help fundraise for PPP.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — The Olean High School volleyball teams turned from their normal red and gold uniforms to pink this October. During the Olean game on Oct. 3 against Cuba-Rushford, the teams hosted a fundraiser for the Pink Pumpkin Project.

Michelle Acierno, OHS volleyball coach, stated, “The team gathered raffle items from many local companies/organizations. We appreciate their time and donations to this cause that has touched the lives of so many.”

