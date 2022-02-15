Olean Generals’s January Star awarded

OLEAN — Jade Nolan, physical therapist, received Olean General Hospital’s January Star Award.

“Jade is extremely patient-focused,” her nomination stated. “She is always trying to get the best out of her patients. She is an excellent team member. She offers assistance to all staff members when they need some help.”

The Star Award is presented monthly to an employee who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others. Employees are nominated for exceptional customer satisfaction, continuous performance improvement, teamwork, communication, ownership/accountability and excellence.

Trending Food Videos