OLEAN — Olean General Hospital will host several instructional and educational workshops in July.
- Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers: 9 a.m. to noon, 12:30 to 4 p.m., Thursday in meeting room 4 at Olean General. To register, call (716) 375-6217.
- Total Joint Replacement Class: 10 a.m., July 20, at Olean General Hospital. Sessions provide information for those who are scheduled or are considering joint replacement surgery. For more information, or to register, call (716) 375-7481.
- Diabetes Education Workshops: July 21 and 28, in the Education Center at Olean General Hospital. This comprehensive program offers education to assist people with diabetes to better manage the disease. An order from a medical provider is required; most insurances partially or completely cover the cost. For more information, call (716) 375-4127.