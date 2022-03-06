OLEAN — Olean General Hospital is seeking new volunteers to help in a variety of ways at the hospital.
Volunteers, ages 14 and older, can offer as little or as much time as they’d like in a variety of ways, including as greeters, gift shop workers, patient liaisons, art cart helpers, compassionate companions, mailroom helpers, runners and general office helpers, said Audrea Sirianni, volunteer services coordinator at OGH.
“We are so grateful to be able to utilize our volunteers again after the pandemic caused us to put our volunteer program on hold. We value each and every one of our volunteers who give so much to our hospital and our patients,” she said.
For more information, or to become a volunteer, contact Sirianni at 375-7377 or asirianni@ogh.org.