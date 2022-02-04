OLEAN — Olean General Hospital announces some upcoming programs this month.
Total Joint Replacement Class will be held at 10 a.m., Feb. 16, at the hospital. Sessions provide information for those who are scheduled or are considering joint replacement surgery. For more information, or to register, call 375-7481.
PEARS (pediatric emergency assessment recognition and stabilization) will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 22. To register, call 375-6217.
ConnectLife will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 23 at Olean General Hospital on the ConnectLife bus. The need for donors remains high as blood supplies are at critical levels in the region. All donations stay in the community to help local patients. ConnectLife is the sole supplier of blood products to OGH. All donors will receive a lunch voucher and pair of Bandits tickets. For an appointment, call 375-6385, email cdipaola@ogh.org or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4 p.m., Feb. 25. To register, call 375-6217.