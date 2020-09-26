OLEAN — The Olean Department of Public Works has released the schedule for flushing hydrants and water mains.
- Monday — North Olean, including Coleman Street, Wayne Street and Homer Hill
- Tuesday — West Olean from Tenth Street to West City Line, including all side streets
- Wednesday and Thursday — East of Tenth Street including East State Street to Olean Creek and all side streets.
- Oct. 5 and 6 — Boardmanville and portions of East Olean
- Oct. 7 — East Olean south of the railroad tracks and the town of Olean from east city line to Haskell Road, Dugan Road, and all adjacent streets where city of Olean water is provided
- Oct. 8 — South Olean
Rusty water will most likely be experienced in areas where flushing is scheduled. Rusty water might be experienced in other parts of the city. It is recommended that no laundering be done while flushing is being performed in your area.