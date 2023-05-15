OLEAN — When Charles Givens, president of the Olean Cornhole Club, tossed bags with his friends back in early 2021, little did he know that his sport of choice with family and friends would develop into a club.
“I love cornhole. We would gather weekly at different locations and toss our bags," Givens said. "In October 2021, the Olean Cornhole Club was created. By establishing an official cornhole club, it puts a professional air to the sport."
Olean Cornhole Club has weekly competitions held Wednesdays at the Christopher Columbus Lodge in Olean. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with bags flying at 6:30 p.m. Folks who attend are guaranteed six games.
“We are gearing up for some exciting tournaments soon and looking for sponsors to help us make it happen," Givens said. "We need new equipment and support to make these events a success.”
Their club is made up of a diverse group of individuals who share a passion for cornhole and enjoy the camaraderie and competition that the sport provides. By sponsoring the club, your company will have the opportunity to gain exposure to a wide audience of residents and visitors who attend their events.
Sponsorships that are available include the tournaments and equipment levels. The Third annual Belleisle Memorial Corn Hole Tournament will be held in July. This tourney will support the fight against drunk driving and suicide awareness.
The tournament will have two levels of sponsorships: Level 1 at $150 and Level 2 at $300. The level perks include a logo on poster, promo on the club’s social media sites and company name on trophies.
The Olean Cornhole Second Anniversary Bash will be held in fall 2023. The sponsor levels are same as the above.
Final opportunity of sponsorships is equipment level. The club is looking to purchase new boards. These boards will be seen by a wide variety of people from all across New York state when we host events or live stream. The price of this sponsorship is a one-time fee of $350. This will include your provided logo on one set (2) of boards.
Some say cornhole was invented in 14th century Germany. Others credit the Blackhawk tribe of what is today the state of Illinois. Still others point to a Kentucky farmer in the 1800s.
Whatever its origins, the game cornhole emerged as a favorite pastime in Cincinnati about 24 years ago and soon spread like wildfire to backyards, beaches, breweries and campgrounds across the United States.
Playing the game is simple. Groups of two or four players take turns pitching bags into opposing cornhole platforms with the goal of scoring a corn bag in-the-hole (the bag must come to rest completely inside the platform), worth 3 points. Bags landing on the platform, but not completely in the hole, score 1 point. The first player or team to reach 21 wins.
For more information on the Olean Cornhole Club, call Givens at (585) 307-4767.