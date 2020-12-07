OLEAN — The Olean Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announced the recipients of the annual DAR Good Citizens Awards on Nov. 15.
This year’s honorees, who each received a pin, certificate and gift from the Chapter, include:
- Emily Speckman from Allegany-Limestone Central School, daughter of Christopher and Judy Speckman
- Caleb Jennings, from Ellicottville Central School, son of Michael and Michelle Jennings
- Katie Rose, from Franklinville Central School, daughter of Thomas and Carol Rose
- Lindsey Veno, from Hinsdale Central School, daughter of James and Tammy Veno
- Caroline DeRose, from Olean
- High School, daughter of Michael and Melissa DeRose
- Ethan Dean, from Portville Central School, son of Jeffery Dean
- Maeghan Collins, from Salamanca City School District, daughter of Deborah and Timothy Collins
The DAR Good Citizen Award and Scholarship Contest was created in 1934 and is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship among high school seniors.
The program is open to all senior class students, male or female, enrolled in public or private secondary schools. The award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, school and communities. The students are selected by their teachers and peers.
“I am always encouraged and more confident of our future as a community, as a nation and world, when I read the resumes and essays submitted by the Chapter Good Citizens,” said Meredith Chilson, national vice chair, Northeast Division, of the Good Citizens Committee, and New York State District VIII director. “These young people are volunteers, entrepreneurs, top scholars, musicians, budding politicians, quiet or vocal advocates for others. I believe it is extremely important in our divisive times to acknowledge and reward positive actions.”
Cindy Keeley, chapter chairperson of the Good Citizens Award, said, “In the essay portion of the contest, the students all presented very thoughtful answers about preserving our American Heritage as well as this year’s focus question: How do the combined actions of so many good citizens keep our nation moving forward? The judges’ scores were very close so everyone here should consider themselves winners but only one can advance in the competition.”
Caroline DeRose was named the Olean Chapter’s NSDAR Good Citizen. Caroline is a high achiever with a passion for helping others. She is ranked fourth of 145 students in her class, class president, Principal’s Student Advisory committee, Student Activities Council President, and active in many clubs. She is on both varsity golf and varsity tennis teams.
She serves at her church parish and created a project called “Making Sisters Smile,” as a response to the sisters’ isolation from the pandemic at the St. Elizabeth Motherhouse.
Her involvement in the New Visions Health Professions Program has helped shape her desire to go to medical school. She wants to combine a math major with pre-med to achieve a career that will better serve her rural community.
“Caroline’s entry will now advance through to the District level for judging,” Keeley said. “The New York State winner will move on to Divisional and Division winners are judged in the national competition. There will be prizes available at every level. The two national winners will each receive a trip to Washington, DC, an invitation the Daughters of the American Revolution National Convention and they will be presented a $5,000 scholarship.”
The Olean Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is actively seeking new members and will help applicants research their ancestry to find a patriot.
The DAR is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism and honoring the patriots of the Revolutionary War. Any woman age 18 or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background who can prove lineal descent from a Patriot or participant of the American Revolution is eligible for membership.
Interested women are welcome to attend meetings, or for more information about membership, contact Olean Chapter registrar, Cindy Keeley at oleanDAR2016@gmail.com.